Washington Republicans React To Inslee’s Inauguration Speech

It’s on everyone’s mind and agenda in Olympia: funding education. But some of the governor’s ideas have Washington Republicans on edge. After the governor’s speech Wednesday, GOP leaders met with the press to share what they liked - and what they didn’t.



Republicans agreed that education needs solid funding. But they were concerned about the governor’s take on levy reform in the past. Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler thought it shouldn’t be ruled out.

“There are still some significant disparities around the state,” he said. “So, some levy reform could certainly be a part of the package.”

Rep. Dan Kristiansen of Snohomish appreciated that Inslee said there is no one way to solve the education issue.

“While he’s got a plan, he acknowledged that there are several plans that will be considered,” Kristiansen said. “And ultimately that’s what the legislative process is about.”

Republicans have yet to submit their plan for education funding.

