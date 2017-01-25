 Washington, Oregon Secretaries Of State React To Trump Voter Fraud Investigation | KUOW News and Information

Washington, Oregon Secretaries Of State React To Trump Voter Fraud Investigation

By 18 minutes ago
  • Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, left, and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson
    Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, left, and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson
    Washington Secretary of State/ Oregon Secretary of State
Originally published on January 25, 2017 4:54 pm

President Donald Trump wants a “major investigation” into voter fraud during the 2016 election. But Washington Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Wednesday that she’s seen no evidence of illegal voting.

In a statement, Wyman said she takes “any allegations of voter fraud seriously” and is eager to review evidence the president or his investigation might uncover. But Wyman said at this point she’s confident Washington’s voting system is secure and says “there is no evidence that illegal voting took place anywhere in our state during the 2016 election.”

During the election last fall Wyman raised concerns about the fact that Washington does not require proof of citizenship to vote and called for a change to the law. But Wyman said in her statement there are other safeguards in place to prevent illegal voting.

Oregon’s newly elected Republican Secretary of State is Dennis Richardson. He tweeted earlier today that his office is “willing to review evidence of voter fraud” but added “our experts report extreme integrity of registration, voting.”

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
government
Donald Trump
elections

Related Content

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By Jan 24, 2017
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.


Seattle to Trump: We will not be bullied

By & 4 hours ago
Fidencio Racine (in red) and Salvador Cruz came down from Mount Vernon to attend the immigration rally at Judkins Park on Friday, May 1, 2015.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Update: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says Seattle is willing to risk money to stick to its principles.

Six days in to his presidency, Donald Trump made good on his promise Wednesday to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.