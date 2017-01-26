 Washington immigrants got health coverage through Affordable Care Act | KUOW News and Information

Washington immigrants got health coverage through Affordable Care Act

By 54 seconds ago
  • Community health leaders like Teresita Batayola of ICHS worry about the future of ACA.
    Community health leaders like Teresita Batayola of ICHS worry about the future of ACA.
    Courtesy of ICHS

The deadline to sign up for health coverage is coming up at the end of the month. So far, more Americans have enrolled for health insurance this year than in previous years. At the same time, Congress has taken steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act.


According to a recent federal report, more than 18 million Americans, many of them immigrants, could lose their insurance if the law is repealed.

Teresita Batayola recently traveled to Washington, D.C. Batayola is CEO of International Community Health Services. She and her colleagues who work with low income patients met with the state’s congressional delegation. They urged them to keep the Affordable Care Act.

Their message was simple: “We have seen it really make a difference in our communities and our patients,” Batayola said.

Before the Affordable Care Act, the number of uninsured patients at International Community Health Services was about 30 percent. These days it’s under 10 percent.

Many patients are immigrants and refugees. Like the Russian family that came to them. The child had special needs, and the father had Hepatitis C.

“He had not gone to doctor because he did not have coverage,” Batayola said. “But once he was able to enroll in coverage … he was able to seek care.”

Since the Affordable Care Act became law, more than half a million Washington residents gained coverage. It prohibited insurers from denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions. It expanded Medicaid to cover older adults and people with disabilities.

Batayola said lawmakers who voted for the law’s repeal have assured her they would replace the law with something better. But it’s not clear yet what that would be.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
health
health care
insurance
immigrant

Related Content

6 things to know about the immigrants Donald Trump wants to kick out

By & Jan 24, 2017
Immigration growth
KUOW Graphic/Kara McDermott

“We’re going to build a wall,” President Donald Trump said at his first White House press conference. Given the controversial talking point from his campaign is now a national promise, here are a few things worth knowing:

Trump Hotels might try to build the tallest building in Seattle

By 14 hours ago
A view of the Columbia Tower. Trump Hotels wanted to buy property near here and erect the tallest building in Seattle.
Flickr Photo/Antonio Campoy (CC BY 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/3eEJaw

Trump Hotels said this week that it plans to build a luxury hotel in Seattle, according to Bloomberg.

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By Jan 24, 2017
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.