Warmer than normal January continues a trend

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley about the fact that it looks like January will be about 5 degrees above normal, which continues a long trend of warmer than normal months.

Seeley also says in the past 7 days, the Twin Cities have seen the least sunlight on record over such a period of time.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley about the fact that it looks like January will be about 5 degrees above normal, which continues a long trend of warmer than normal months.

Seeley also says in the past 7 days, the Twin Cities have seen the least sunlight on record over such a period of time.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.

