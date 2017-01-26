In Wake Of Trump's Executive Order, Oregon Governor Says State Will Protect 'Everyone'

Oregon Governor Kate Brown says it's not clear what effect President Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities will have on state government.

But the Democrat says she's committed to protecting the human rights of undocumented Oregonians. Trump's order directs the U.S. government to withhold federal funding from so-called "sanctuary cities," including Portland.

Those are places with policies to shield people in the country illegally from being deported.

In a statement, Governor Kate Brown says her staff is studying the order to figure out what impact it would have on Oregonians.

Brown notes that state agencies are prohibited from using taxpayer dollars to "treat undocumented Oregonians as criminals." Brown says she's committed to upholding that law and protecting the human and civil rights of everyone in the state.

