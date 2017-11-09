 Wake up! Our democratic institutions are under attack, says author | KUOW News and Information
Wake up! Our democratic institutions are under attack, says author

  • David Neiwert and Knute Berger at University Lutheran Church
    KUOW Photo/Sonya Harris

Author David Neiwert would prefer to write books about whales at this point in his career.

Seriously. He’s done it. He says it’s much less stressful than writing about extremist groups.

Neiwert is a Seattle-based investigative reporter with a long history of researching and writing about American extremism. At the dawn of Donald Trump’s presidency, he felt compelled to address past and present developments on those extremes.

His new book—“Alt America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump” – has won wide acclaim.

Neiwert spoke with journalist and author Knute Berger at University Lutheran Church on October 24. Town Hall Seattle and The Elliott Bay Book Company hosted the discussion. Sonya Harris recorded the conversation.

