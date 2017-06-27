 In Wake Of CBO Score, McConnell Delays Vote On Senate Health Care Bill | KUOW News and Information
In Wake Of CBO Score, McConnell Delays Vote On Senate Health Care Bill

By editor 48 minutes ago
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), center, talks with his chief of staff Sharon Soderstrom, right, and communications staff director Antonia Ferrier, left, as they walk to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Senate Republicans unveil a revised health care bill in hopes of securing support from wavering GOP lawmakers, including one who calls the drive to whip his party's bill through the Senate this week "a little offensive." (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay a vote on the Senate’s health care bill until after the July 4 recess.

The Better Care Reconciliation Act would lead to 22 million more uninsured people by 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The scoring has led some Senate Republicans to say they won’t vote for it.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast “The Weeds,” about what’s in the Senate bill in its current form.

