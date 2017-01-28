Voices from the Seattle Womxn's March

The largest march in Seattle history took place on Saturday, January 21. Listen here to the speeches you may have missed at the Seattle Womxn’s March, because over 100,000 demonstrators can’t fit in Judkins Park:
Lindsay Zae Summers – performing “Rise” by Maya Angelou
Colleen Echohawk – Executive Director of the Chief Sealth Club
Rebecca Saldana – Washington State Senator
Christine Charbonneau – CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands
Aneelah Afzali – Executive Director of the American Muslim Empowerment Project
Please note: These speeches contain unedited language of an adult nature.