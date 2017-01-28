 Voices from the Seattle Womxn's March | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Voices from the Seattle Womxn's March

By 42 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

The largest march in Seattle history took place on Saturday, January 21. Listen here to the speeches you may have missed at the Seattle Womxn’s March, because over 100,000 demonstrators can’t fit in Judkins Park:

Lindsay Zae Summers – performing “Rise” by Maya Angelou

Colleen Echohawk – Executive Director of the Chief Sealth Club

Rebecca Saldana – Washington State Senator

Christine Charbonneau – CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands

Aneelah Afzali – Executive Director of the American Muslim Empowerment Project

Please note: These speeches contain unedited language of an adult nature.

Tags: 
women
politics
activism
protests

Related Content

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By Jan 24, 2017
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.


Seattle women brought it with these sassy protest signs

By Jan 23, 2017
Donna Dean-Wright holds a sign at the Seattle womxn's march on Saturday morning.
KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

Editor's note: Some protest signs may be a little too, er, brazen for some.

“There will be hell toupée.”

“Hell yes, we’re ovary-reacting.”

“Golden rule not golden showers.”


Huge crowd for women's march buries route through Seattle

By , & Jan 21, 2017
Elle Christensen watches the crowd for Seattle's women's march past her perch at Seventh and Jackson on Saturday.
KUOW photo/Joshua McNichols

Here's how big Saturday's women's march in Seattle was: The front reached Seattle Center (the end) before the back had left Judkins Park (the start). That's a distance of a 3.6 miles.