Underwater Hockey | UO President Schill | Carlos Kalmar

Oregon has three underwater hockey teams, and several of their members also play for the U.S. national team. Jorge Filevitch, the founder of Portland’s team, explains the appeal of this underwater sport.

Earlier this month, protesters stopped University of Oregon president Michael Schill from delivering his "State of the University" speech. The speech was canceled after dozens of protesters took the stage. Schill addressed the incident in a recent op-ed for the New York Times.

We talk to Oregon Symphony music director Carlos Kalmar about his personal experience as an immigrant and the Symphony’s "Sounds of Home" series of concerts themed around immigration, the environment, and homelessness.

