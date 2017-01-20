 Trump Inauguration Draws Youth Rally At Washington Capitol | KUOW News and Information

Trump Inauguration Draws Youth Rally At Washington Capitol

  • A student-led rally on the steps of the Washington state Capitol coincided with the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. The student speakers called for unity and equality.
    Austin Jenkins / Northwest News Network
  • Mike Bane of Lacey, Washington, showed up at a youth rally at the Washington Capitol dressed as a ''human billboard'' to show his support for Donald Trump.
    Austin Jenkins / Northwest News Network
  • Marchers took to the streets and steps outside the capitol building in Olympia, in protest of President Trump's inauguration.
    Jeanie Lindsay / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 20, 2017 4:47 pm

As Donald Trump was being sworn in Friday morning, students from Olympia High School led a permitted rally on the steps of the Washington Capitol. Some were joined by their parents and had excused absences.

Student Sarah Jindy urged the crowd to be “stubborn and strong.”

“We are here to show the world the difference between right and wrong. And we refuse to quit and be on the wrong side of history,” she said to applause.

Many in the crowd held anti-Trump signs. Standing a little off to the side on the Capitol steps was Mike Bane of Lacey, Washington, wrapped in Trump-Pence yard signs.

“I heard that they were protesting against our president, of course I want to stand up for our president, move forward with America and hopefully rebuild our country,” Bane said. “It’s pretty simple.”

A large contingent of police and State Troopers monitored the marchers as did a State Patrol airplane overhead.

The morning rally was peaceful, however later a group of protesters took to the streets of Olympia to protest President Trump. At one point the protesters -- some of them wearing face masks -- sat down in the street and blocked traffic near the Capitol.

A skirmish briefly broke out at as a man in a blue baseball cap stood to the side recording demonstrators and eventually argued with them.

A small group with bandanas over their faces surrounded him. Reporter Jeanie Lindsay saw someone on the Capitol steps take his phone.

“Troopers escorted the man in the blue baseball cap away from the rest of the crowd after his phone was taken and he fell down the stairs a little bit and so did some of the other marchers,” Lindsay said.

Arrington de Dionyso was there, marching and playing saxophone. He said the day wasn’t entirely about being against Trump. He said it was also about resisting policies that he believes threaten women, gays and Muslims.

“And I mean a very very long list of things that we’re dealing with that we’re still going to be dealing with, Trump or not,” de Dionyso said. “But of course Trump is a very strong symbolic crystallization of everything we’re opposed to.”

Olympia is one of many Northwest cities holding a women’s march on Saturday.

