 Trump day 6: Build the wall. Take on Seattle | KUOW News and Information

Trump day 6: Build the wall. Take on Seattle

By 1 hour ago
  • Fidencio Racine (in red) and Salvador Cruz came down from Mount Vernon to attend the immigration rally at Judkins Park on Friday, May 1, 2015.
    KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Six days in to his presidency, Donald Trump made good on his promise Wednesday to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Says the order: "'Wall’ shall mean a contiguous, physical wall or other similarly secure, contiguous, and impassable physical barrier.”

Washington state is among six states nationwide where the undocumented immigrant population is rising. Ironically, not one of those states touches the border where the wall will be built.  

In a separate executive order signed Wednesday, Trump said he would take on sanctuary cities, including Seattle, that do not ask immigrants about their legal status in the country. This could mean that Seattle would lose federal funding.

Says the order: “Jurisdictions that willfully refuse to comply … are not eligible to receive federal grants, except as deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes.” 

Seattle reaffirmed its sanctuary city status after Trump was elected in November.

“These are our neighbors and we will continue to support our neighbors, and that’s what community is all about,” said Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. “By continuing to be a sanctuary city, that’s the most American thing we can do.”

“These jurisdictions have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic,” the order says.

Trump may be overreaching with his order to cut off funding to sanctuary cities.

In an interview with KUOW’s Kim Malcolm last week, Professor Hugh Spitzer said the U.S. Supreme Court has prevented the federal government from being too tough on states — and cities.

“The federal government tends to induce the states and cities to do what it wants by offering money,” Spitzer said.

President Barack Obama, for example, wanted to withhold all Medicaid funding to states that refused to comply with the Affordable Care Act. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that was going too far.

“You can have relatively mild encouragement” from the federal government, Spitzer said, “but not a gun to the head.”

Spitzer said legal doctrines have been built primary by conservative justices – Antonin Scalia, William Rehnquist and John Roberts. Liberal judges have tended toward giving the federal government more power.  

