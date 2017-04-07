Truck Strikes Pedestrians In Stockholm, Injuring Multiple People

A truck drove into pedestrians on a major shopping and tourist street in Stockholm and then crashed into an upscale department store on Friday, causing multiple injuries. Swedish media outlets are reporting that at least three people were killed, though authorities haven't confirmed that.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven says one person has been arrested in connection to the attack, The Associated Press reports. However, Swedish police reportedly contradicted that, saying no one was in custody.

Löfven also says there are indications the truck hit pedestrians as "a terror attack," Reuters says. But Radio Sweden reports that the Swedish Security Service says there is no confirmation the incident was terrorism.

Police confirmed that the vehicle struck people, but said they had no details on the number of people injured or extent of their injuries. Authorities also said there are unconfirmed reports of gunfire.

The incident occurred on Drottninggatan, or Queen Street, a popular walking destination lined with shops. The location of the crash was a pedestrian-only section of the street, according to Radio Sweden.

Video footage shows people fleeing the area.

The Local, an English-language news agency with reporters in Sweden, reports that a brewery says the truck was hijacked from one of its staff members:



"Swedish brewery company Spendrups, which owns the truck, said it had been hijacked earlier in the day. " 'It's one of our distribution vehicles which runs deliveries. During a delivery to the restaurant Caliente someone jumped into the driver's cabin and drove off with the car, while the driver unloads,' communication director Mårten Lyth told the TT news agency."



According to Swedish public radio, "large parts of central Stockholm are cordoned off, all metro services are canceled [and] the parliament building (Riksdag) and the government headquarters Rosenbad are in lock-down."

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

