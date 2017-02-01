Travis County's 'Sanctuary City' Policy Goes into Effect Today

The Travis County Sheriff’s new immigration policy goes into effect today. It limits what information local law enforcement share with the federal immigration agency – a policy’s already stirred up a lot of controversy.



So, what is this new policy from Sheriff Sally Hernandez, anyway?

She’s directed deputies and staff of the Travis County Sheriff’s Department to not honor most warrantless requests from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to extend the detention of people booked into the local jail. In the case that there’s no warrant, the sheriff’s policy agrees to detain only those charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault or human smuggling.

Within days of making her policy public, Hernandez became the target of condemnation from Gov. Greg Abbott, who argued her policy is a threat to public safety.

Hernandez contends her policy fosters trust between community members and local law enforcement. She told KUT’s Nathan Bernier last week that, without the new policy, victims or witnesses of crimes may not call police to report crimes because of fear of deportation.



In a letter to county officials, Abbott promised to cut state at least $1.8 million to the county once the policy goes into effect, and directed his office’s budget director to account for all funds – state and federal – allocated to the county through the governor’s office.

In the case that Abbott does not follow through, a bill up at the state legislature could do just that. Senate Bill 4 would cut state grants to local jurisdictions that do not honor all ICE detainer requests. The first public hearing on that bill is this morning at the Capitol.

In yesterday’s State of the State address, Abbott said passing a sanctuary city bill is one of his top priorities.

KUT's Audrey McGlinchy reports