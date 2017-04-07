Transcript: Mayor Murray denies rape accusation

Good Afternoon.

To be on the receiving end of such untrue allegations is very painful for me. It is painful for my husband, and for those who are close to us.

I understand the individual making these accusations is troubled and that makes me sad as well. But let me be clear: These allegations, dating back to a period of more than 30 years, are simply not true.

Things have never come easy to me in life, but I have never backed down. And I will not back down now. I will continue to be mayor of this city; I will continue to run for re-election; and I plan to lead this city as we work our way through the wind and rainstorm of this weekend, as well as the many challenges that we face going forward.

I really would like to take your questions, and I think you all know that. I enjoy taking your questions, more than sometimes my staff likes, but this is now a legal matter that is in the courts, and that's where the questions must be addressed. So at this time I have no further comment.

Thank you very much.