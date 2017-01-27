 TransCanada Submits New Application To Build Keystone XL Pipeline | KUOW News and Information

TransCanada Submits New Application To Build Keystone XL Pipeline

By 24 minutes ago
  • The planned Keystone XL pipeline, if approved, would connect to the Keystone Steele City pumping station in Nebraska, seen here in 2015.
    The planned Keystone XL pipeline, if approved, would connect to the Keystone Steele City pumping station in Nebraska, seen here in 2015.
    Nati Harnik / AP
Originally published on January 26, 2017 6:02 pm

The company that wants to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline says it has submitted a new permit application to the U.S. State Department.

The TransCanada announcement came just two days after President Trump took executive actions to speed the approval process for both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.

The Keystone XL is an important project for Canada's oil sands companies because it would transport their crude from rural Alberta to Steele City, Neb. From there, existing pipes would move it to the Gulf Coast where crude can fetch higher prices, either from local refineries or on the world market.

On Tuesday, Trump also signed a memorandum directing the commerce secretary to develop a plan to ensure pipelines constructed in the U.S. are built with pipes manufactured domestically.

That could be a tricky problem for TransCanada.

"We have procured a lot of the materials already, most of that was purchased within North America," said TransCanada President and CEO Russ Girling at an investor conference in British Columbia Wednesday.

In 2012 TransCanada said half the pipe for the Keystone XL project would be purchased from a mill in Arkansas. The rest was to be manufactured in Canada, Italy and India.

But then the Obama Administration rejected a permit application from TransCanada in 2015 because of environmental concerns. That announcement was cheered by environmentalists and condemned by the oil industry and its supporters.

After TransCanada submitted its new application, American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Jack Girard called it, "...an important step forward to building a 21st Century energy infrastructure system across our nation."

Environmentalists and landowners say they are ready to oppose the Keystone XL again. Upon learning that Trump planned to speed approval for the project, Dallas Goldtooth with the Indigenous Environmental Network told NPR, "It's only going to result in more mass mobilization and civil disobedience on a scale never seen by a newly-seated president."

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
oil
environment
business

Related Content

Most Jungle residents remain on the streets one year after shooting

By 15 hours ago
Some residents of the Jungle keep tidy encampments, like William Kowang above, while others live in garbage with needles strewn about.
KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

On January 26, 2016, five people were shot in Seattle’s largest homeless camp, a stretch of greenbelt under Interstate 5 known as the Jungle.

The shooting thrust the camp into the spotlight and city officials immediately vowed to shut it down.

In the intervening year, they've made good on that promise and the camp has been cleared. 

Seattle to Trump: We will not be bullied

By & Jan 25, 2017
Fidencio Racine (in red) and Salvador Cruz came down from Mount Vernon to attend the immigration rally at Judkins Park on Friday, May 1, 2015.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Update: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says Seattle is willing to risk money to stick to its principles.

Six days in to his presidency, Donald Trump made good on his promise Wednesday to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By Jan 24, 2017
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.