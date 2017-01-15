Tornado Watch for Central Texas

UPDATE 8:07 pm: A tornado warning has been issued for Northeastern Johnson County until 8:30 tonight.



At 802 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just north of highway 67 between Alvarado and Venus. CASA radar indicates that this circulation will approach Pleasant Point and Lillian over the next few minutes.

EARLIER: Central Texas is in for a bumpy night. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of central Texas, including Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.

A tornado watch means a tornado may develop from any of the storms. The storms could also bring wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and baseball size hail.

The storms are expected to hit the Austin area around midnight.

As as 7:30 pm Sunday night a strong line of storms was approaching Fredericksburg. The same weather front has already produced severe thunderstorms and hail across parts of west Texas.

