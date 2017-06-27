Top Stories: White House Warns Syria; Google Fined Billions By E.U.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Google Hit With $2.7 Billion Fine By European Antitrust Monitor.

-- White House Suspects Syria Is Preparing For Another Chemical Attack.

-- From Birth To Death, Medicaid Affects The Lives Of Millions.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Judge Extends Hold Nationally On Iraqi Deportations. (MLive.com)

Court Finds Dutch Peacekeepers Partly Responsible In Srebrenica Massacre. (Deutsche Welle)

Brazilian President Formally Accused Of Corruption. (Reuters)

Second Landslide Hits Chinese Village Buried By Earlier Landslide. (AP)

U.S. Firm Won't Sell Siding In Deadly London Fire. (New York Times)

Hurricane Dora Continues To Pull Away Mexico's Pacific Coast. (NHC)

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chief Confirmed To New Term. (The Hill)

