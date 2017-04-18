Top Stories: U.K. Prime Minister Seeks Snap Elections; Pence In Japan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.K. Prime Minister Calls For Early Election.

-- In Japan, Pence Talks Trade And North Korea's Threat To The Region.

-- In The Rockies, Climate Change Spells Trouble For Cutthroat Trout.

And here are more early headlines:

Blanket Primary Today for Georgia Congressional Seat. (FiveThirtyEight)

U.N. Says "Staggering" Number Of People Fleeing Mosul. (UN News Centre)

Hollywood Writers Will Vote On Possible Walkout. (New York Times)

Boeing Laying Off Hundreds Of Engineers, Mechanics. (USA Today)

Suspect In Deadly Washington State Mall Shooting Kills Self. (UPI)

All 4 NHL Playoff Games Went Into Overtime Last Night. (AP)

NASA Puts 360 Degree Camera Aboard Rocket For Today's Launch. (PBS)

Sweden's 'Failure' Museum Highlights Commercial Flops. (Daily Mail)

