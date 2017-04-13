Top Stories: Ruling On Russian School Siege; N.Y. Judge Found Dead

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- 'Serious Failings' By Russia In Deadly Beslan School Siege, European Court Says.

-- First African-American Female Judge On New York's Top Court Found Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Reverses, Won't Label China A Currency Manipulator. (BBC)

Suspect In Death Of Border Patrol Agent Is Arrested. (AZCentral)

Lansing Rescinds Decision to Become "Sanctuary City". (MLive.com)

Florida In State Of Emergency As Dozens Of Fires Burn. (Weather.com)

Dallas Acts To Avoid Another Hack Of City Disaster Sirens. (KERA)

Kansas Officials Get Guilty Plea In A Voter Fraud Case. (KCUR)

Continuing Venezuelan Protests Leave 4 Dead, Including Boy. (Time)

U.N. Warns Hundreds Of Thousands In Flood Danger In Peru. (UNICEF)

Cyclone Hits New Zealand, Still Recovering From Last Storm. (RNZ)

