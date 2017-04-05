Top Stories: LGBT Discrimination Ruling; Kansas City Voters Ease Marijuana Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- LGBT Employees Protected By Federal Civil Rights Act, Appeals Court Rules.

-- Kansas City Voters Approve $25 Fine In Easing Of Marijuana Law.

-- Krispy Kreme Owner To Buy Panera Bread In $7.5 Billion Deal.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Blames Syrian Rebels For Deadly Chemical Attack. (NBC)

Sen. Merkley, (D-OR) Talks All Night To Oppose Gorsuch. (Oregon Live)

Trump To Meet Jordan's King At White House Today. (USA Today)

Ferguson Re-Elects Mayor Who Held Office During Brown Shooting. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Damaging Storms Predicted From Midwest To Southeast. (Weather.gov)

Russia Considers Banning Jehovah's Witnesses. (Time)

Bombing In Tikrit Kills Iraqi Civilians. (BBC)

What Gift For The Pope? Even Prince Charles Is Unsure. (Telegraph)

