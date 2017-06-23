Top Stories: Cause Of London Building Fire; More On The GOP Health Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Massive Fire At London High-Rise Started In A Refrigerator, Police Say.

-- The AMA's Take On GOP Health Care Plan.

-- Real Estate Firm With Ties To Trump May Build The New FBI Headquarters.

And here are more early headlines:

Renmants Of Tropical Storm Cindy Pose Flash Flood Threat In South. (AccuWeather)

Arab States Make Demands Of Qatar, Including Closing Al Jazeera. (Guardian)

The U.S. Halts Beef Imports From Brazil Over Safety. (New York Times)

North Korea Denies It Tortured Or Mistreated Dead U.S. Student. (AP)

North Korea Reportedly Tests Rocket; Could Be Used In Missile. (Reuters)

Another Venezuelan Protester Killed In Demonstrations. (VOA)

Jurors Still At Work In Murder Re-Trial Of Ex-University Officer. (WLWT)

World's Ugliest Dog Contest In Petaluma, Calif. (Argus-Leader)

