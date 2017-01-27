Today on 'Week In Review'

In Donald Trump’s first week as president he’s signed executive orders on the Affordable Care Act, the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline, Trans-Pacific Partnership, the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration, and putting a hiring freeze on federal workers.

He said he thinks torture works, 3-5 million people voted illegally in the U.S. election and argued about the size of his inauguration crowd. We’ll come to grips with all that happened this week.

Also, controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos came and spoke at the University of Washington. Protests against his speech were mostly peaceful. There were reports of bricks being thrown and paintballs being launched at people lined up to see Yiannopoulos. One protester was shot. Should the UW have allowed Yiannopoulos to speak?

Also, later today the City of Seattle and King County are expected to announce that they are moving forward with all the recommendations from a heroin and opioid task force. A pilot project for a safe injection site in King County would mean Washington state joins Canada as the only place in North America with a safe injection site.

Listen to the live discussion Fridays at noon, join in by following @KUOW and using #KUOWwir. Audio from the show will be posted later in the afternoon.

Get caught up on the issues:

Panel:

Bill Radke @KUOWRadke, host

Hanna Brooks Olsen @mshannabrooks is a Seattle writer and co-founder of Seattlish

Randy Pepple is a political consultant for Republicans in Washington state

Lorena Gonzalez @CMLGonzalez is a Seattle City Council member at-large.