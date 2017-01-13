Today on 'Week In Review'

President Barack Obama gave his final address to the nation this week. We’ll take a look back at his legacy as the first African-American president of the United States.

An unverified dossier was released this week about President-elect Donald Trump and his relationship with Russia. Trump called the information “a disgrace” and said the events laid out in the dossier “didn’t happen.”

And the Washington State Legislature convened this week. We’ll ask the panel what they hope the legislature will accomplish and why.

Audio from the show will be posted Friday afternoon.

Get caught up on the issues:

Panel:

Bill Radke @KUOWRadke, host

Marcus Green @mhgreen3000, founder of the South Seattle Emerald

Chris Vance @Chrisvance123, former state representative and Washington GOP chair

Ijeoma Oluo @IjeomaOluo, editor at large for The Establishment