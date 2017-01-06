Tobias Read Takes Oath To Become Oregon Treasurer

Oregon has a new state treasurer. Democrat Tobias Read took the oath of office Friday afternoon at the State Capitol. He replaces Ted Wheeler, who was term-limited and could not seek re-election.



The treasurer manages state investments. Read said that gives his office the potential to influence corporate behavior.

"As a major shareholder, Oregon has the ability to hold CEO's accountable, to support and encourage reforms that protect investors and our financial interests,” he said. “We are the line of defense for Oregon values and investments, and we'll use our clout to press for transparency, accountability and investor protections."

Read served in the Oregon House for a decade before being elected treasurer in November. Democrats have held the treasurer's office in Oregon since 1993.

