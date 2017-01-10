 Three versions of 'Singing the Blues' hit No. 1 in the UK | KUOW News and Information

Three versions of 'Singing the Blues' hit No. 1 in the UK

By editor 3 hours ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from Tommy Steele and the Steelmen with "Singing the Blues."

The song hit No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart 60 years ago, bumping down Guy Mitchell's version of the same song.

It turns out there were actually three recordings of the track by different artists at the time, all topping the charts. The third, which was actually the original, was a country take by Marty Robbins.

