 Thoughts from Seattle immigrants waiting patiently in line | KUOW News and Information

Thoughts from Seattle immigrants waiting patiently in line

By 1 hour ago
  • A family waits to speak with a immigration attorney at a free legal clinic hosted by the City of Seattle
    A family waits to speak with a immigration attorney at a free legal clinic hosted by the City of Seattle
    KUOW Photo/Lisa Wang

They spent the first hours of Donald Trump's presidency waiting.

First they were in the cold, snaked outside McCaw Hall. A little boy  seemed desperate to splash in a nearby water feature.  Then they waited inside—for hours—as volunteers distributed snacks, waiting themselves for instructions.

They waited for one-on-one legal advice offered at a special event organized by the City of Seattle. They were waiting to become citizens.

Here’s what event attendees and volunteers we spoke to said:

“I could always leave but I want to stay here and fight for the rights of immigrants, minorities and women.”

—Phillip Harris of Seattle. He is a citizen of the United Kingdom.

“I think it’s going to be the same [under a Trump presidency]. No point in freaking out. There’s not much we can do but raise a family. In 2007 or ’08, we couldn’t find jobs. Right now there’s work. That may change.”

—Jesus of Marysville. He told us he is a permanent resident from Mexico. He declined to give his last name.

“I’m saving more money and spending less, in case the economy goes bad.”

—Jamie Garcia of Issaquah, permanent resident. He came to the U.S. from Guatemala in 1996 seeking asylum.

“If they come for one of us, they come for all of us!”

—Briana Frenchmore of Rainier Valley. She is an immigration paralegal and activist.

“My wife is such a big Trump supporter because she has sisters who have had to wait like 10 years to get their visas to immigrate to the US [from France]. She hates to see people who just come across the borders. It’s not really fair to those that wait and come in legally.”

—Bill Abrigo of Snohomish. His daughters are applying for citizenship.

Musa Sesay completes paperwork while waiting to meet with an immigration expert at McCaw Hall in Seattle
Credit KUOW Photo/Lisa Wang

“I don’t want to take my chances with the new president.”

—Luis Sombrano of Seattle. A permanent resident from Mexico, he is applying for U.S. citizenship after 30 years.

“I have a lot of family that is undocumented…I fear for them.”

—Luis from Mexico. He is applying for citizenship.

“I’m terrified…I’m terrified. The only real hope I have is that…we come together.”

—Wimsey Cherrington of Seattle. A U.S. citizen, she came to this event as a volunteer.

Voltaire Belleza
Credit KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

“I’m not worried. It’s easy for me to get a job. I don’t really prefer [Trump’s] personality, but I think he’s going to do a good job. I think so. […] Hopefully they will give us a chance, especially for people that want to go to school like me.”

—Voltaire Belleza of Seattle. He is a permanent resident from the Philippines

Additional reporting by Andy Hurst and Liz Jones. Have a question or a story idea about immigrants and refugees in our region? Contact us.

Tags: 
immigration

Related Content

Big turnout for Seattle citizenship event but some leave empty-handed

By 3 hours ago
KUOW photo/Liz Jones

More than 1,200  immigrants and refugees took up Seattle’s offer for free legal help on inauguration day, according to the city's estimate. The city organized the event to help undocumented parents and others seeking citizenship but some found they arrived too late.

TRANSCRIPT:

Filipino immigrant Voltaire Belleza took time off work to get to the citizenship workshop. He’s got a green card. And arrived ready to tackle his citizenship application, after 16 years in the U.S.

"But it didn’t work today," he said with a laugh.

As Trump rises to power, an undocumented family braces for impact

By Jan 19, 2017
An undocumented father outside the school where he works as a custodian.
KUOW photo/Liz Jones

We picked the school as our meeting place.

Victor has worked as a custodian at this junior high for several years. It’s in a suburb of Seattle, near his home. He also runs a landscaping business on the side.

Victor’s also not his real name. We’re using a pseudonym because he’s undocumented.

Before Seattle was a sanctuary city, a church hid this immigrant

By Jan 10, 2017
KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

Long before Seattle was a sanctuary city, churches here sheltered immigrants from Central America.

Carlos Mejia and his wife Ercilia moved here in 1983 from El Salvador, which was in the throes of a civil war. Patricia was seven months pregnant at the time; she later gave birth on the third floor of University Baptist Church.