Terrance Blanchard among those playing Twin Cities Jazz Festival

Today's Morning Edition music is from trumpet player Terrance Blanchard and the E Collective with "Confident Selflessness."

Blanchard will be performing Thursday night in Mears Park in St. Paul on the opening night of this year's Twin Cities Jazz Festival.

Mears Park is just one of 27 venues hosting performances during the three-day festival.

On Friday night Anat Cohen will play her clarinet on the main stage in Mears Park with her band Choro Aventuroso. They blend Brazilian music and samba with modern and traditional jazz.

• More Morning Edition music

Today's Morning Edition music is from trumpet player Terrance Blanchard and the E Collective with "Confident Selflessness."

Blanchard will be performing Thursday night in Mears Park in St. Paul on the opening night of this year's Twin Cities Jazz Festival.

Mears Park is just one of 27 venues hosting performances during the three-day festival.

On Friday night Anat Cohen will play her clarinet on the main stage in Mears Park with her band Choro Aventuroso. They blend Brazilian music and samba with modern and traditional jazz.

