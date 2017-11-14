 Talking Business | Portland's Resistance | UO Title IX Response | KUOW News and Information

By Andrew Dorn, Samantha Matsumoto 1 hour ago
  • <p>Portland activist and law student Gregory McKelvey, second from right, leads a march down Highway 99E on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.</p>

    Portland activist and law student Gregory McKelvey, second from right, leads a march down Highway 99E on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.

    Bradley W. Parks

Portland Business Journal editor Suzanne Stevens discusses the latest business news in Portland, including container service returning to the Port of Portland, Prosper Portland’s search for a developer to work on the old post office site in the Pearl and how Congress’s proposed tax reform plan could affect a $3.2 billion wind energy plan by PacifiCorp.

The activist group Portland’s Resistance formed in response to the 2016 presidential election and immediately captured local and national headlines with days of protest in the streets of Portland. Portland’s Resistance members Gregory McKelvey and Chelsea Whipple discuss the group’s work one year later.

A Sports Illustrated article suggested that the University of Oregon might have mishandled a recent Title IX investigation. Sen. Ron Wyden called on the university to clarify elements of the policy. UO has responded and maintains that protocol was followed. Kenny Jacoby, the investigative reporter that launched the story, joins us.

