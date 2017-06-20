Talking Business | Kitzhaber Investigation | Slants' Trademark Case | Good Samaritan Bill

Suzanne Stevens with the Portland Business Journal joins us to talk about some of the big stories in business.

Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says he’s had second thoughts about his 2015 resignation, now that a federal investigation has concluded with no criminal charges. Political analyst Jim Moore gives us his perspective on Kitzhaber and former First Lady Cylvia Hayes — what’s important to remember about the influence peddling scandal, and what the future could hold for each of them.

Simon Tam joins us. He just won his case in the U.S. Supreme Court. He can now trademark his band name, The Slants.

A group of third grade Girl Scouts helped to get a bill passed in the Oregon Legislature under the guidance of their troop leader, Carol Suzuki. The bill protects private citizens who break into vehicles to rescue pets or children from the heat. We hear from Suzuki and her daughter, Kohana Clem.

