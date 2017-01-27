Surveyors set out to count all homeless persons in Minnesota

Hundreds of volunteers and non-profit workers across the state have been working through the night to count every homeless person in Minnesota. They began at sunset yesterday visiting light-rail cars, bus shelters, and highway underpasses. Later today, more groups will go to food pantries, homeless camps, and shelters.
