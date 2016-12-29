 Storywallahs: Remembering those first days in America | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Storywallahs: Remembering those first days in America

By 14 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Last year KUOW teamed up with Seattle Asian Art Museum, Pratidhwani, South Asian American Digital Archive (SAADA) and Tasveer to launch the Storywallahs series. Theses events provide a stage for storytelling on a theme.

This time around the stories concern first days: What was it like to arrive in the United States for the first time? This gathering of reflections will surprise and inspire you.

“Storywallahs: First Day” took place on December 4 at Seattle Asian Arts Museum. Sonya Harris recorded the stories.

Listen to the full event below:

Tags: 
Storywallahs
engage
life
immigration

Related Content

Storywallahs: Coming Home Isn’t Always Easy

By & Dec 10, 2015
Taken at the second Storywallahs event; the theme was Coming Home.
KUOW Photos/Bond Huberman

The 24-year-old man didn’t have a home.

So he came up with a bold plan: Go to the nicest neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan, knock on the doors of 10 mansions and ask if he could move in.

'Misunderstood': Listen To Seattle Storywallahs Event

By May 28, 2015
Aneesh Sheth speaks at KUOW's Storywallahs event in early May at the Kirkland Performing Arts Center.
KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

The South Asian community in the United States has roots in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The community represents one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in the country. From 2000 to 2010 their population grew by 81 percent nationally, in Seattle the increase was 173 percent.