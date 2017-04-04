 Storywallahs: Belonging | KUOW News and Information

Storywallahs: Belonging

By KUOW Staff 24 minutes ago
    KUOW Photo/Lisa Wang

Storywallahs: An Evening of Storytelling
Sunday, April 23
ACT Theatre, 700 Union Street, Seattle WA 98101
6:30 p.m. doors, 7:00 p.m. show
$12
Buy tickets here

This show’s theme: Belonging

KUOW is teaming up once again with Pratidhwani, Tasveer and ACT Theatre to present another StorywallahsStorywallahs is an evening of storytelling where anyone from the Indian or South Asian community can sign up for a chance to tell a five-minute story related to the evening’s theme. Come tell a story about belonging, or just come listen to great stories told by folks from the Indian and South Asian community.

Sign up below to tell a story at the event:

