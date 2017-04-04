Storywallahs: Belonging

Storywallahs: An Evening of Storytelling

Sunday, April 23

ACT Theatre, 700 Union Street, Seattle WA 98101

6:30 p.m. doors, 7:00 p.m. show

$12

This show’s theme: Belonging

KUOW is teaming up once again with Pratidhwani, Tasveer and ACT Theatre to present another Storywallahs. Storywallahs is an evening of storytelling where anyone from the Indian or South Asian community can sign up for a chance to tell a five-minute story related to the evening’s theme. Come tell a story about belonging, or just come listen to great stories told by folks from the Indian and South Asian community.

