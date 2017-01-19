Stevenson, Washington, To Apply For Storm Relief Funds

Warmer temperatures may be melting much of the snow and ice in western Oregon and southwest Washington — but that is revealing significant storm damage in some areas.

The Columbia River Gorge town of Stevenson, Washington, received about 1 1/2 inches of ice this week.

City administrator Nick Hogan says trees were toppled across the town and will need to be replanted in the spring.

“A lot of downed power lines. Most of the town was without power. PUD right now is restoring that," he said. "They’ve got most of that turned back on, but there are still a few people without power. I’m hearing from the locals that it’s been at least 20 years since they’ve had an ice storm like this.”

Hogan says the city plans to apply for emergency relief funds to help with the storm cleanup.

