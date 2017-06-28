The State of Hate

Are hate crimes after the 2016 election up as sharply as news reports suggest?

The Documenting Hate initiative is an ongoing effort to answer that question. The project is led by ProPublica, in partnership with dozens of media outlets.

ProPublica's Rachel Glickhouse told WNYC's Sean Carlson that one of the challenges in determining the true number of hate incidents across America lies in inadequate data-collection: dozens of federal agencies fail to report data to the FBI's national hate crime database.

But among the stories being gathered, there are certain trends emerging, in terms of where incidents often take place (public transportation) and what's said.

"People are told to go back to their country," she said. "Generally, these are people of color. They might be immigrants but they might not be. We've had numerous partners report on this phenomenon."

Glickhouse said the stories of bias incidents are emerging from "everywhere" and that New York is no exception.

"It's in liberal cities, it's in conservative cities," she said. "It's in urban areas, it's in rural areas. There's really no place that isn't touched by this."

