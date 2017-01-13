Snow hit parts of Minnesota 4 days in a row

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about snow that's been common this week for much of the state, and the timing of it that snarled traffic repeatedly in the Twin Cities.

He also explains where this winter lands on the misery index so far.

