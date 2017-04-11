Small Iowa paper wins a Pulitzer

Cathy Wurzer interviews Pulitzer winner.

This year's Pulitzer Prizes have been announced and one of the winners is Art Cullen, editor of the Storm Lake Times in Storm Lake, Iowa. That's a publication which comes out twice a week and has a circulation of 3,000. The Pulitzer committee wrote that he won "for editorials fueled by tenacious reporting, impressive expertise and engaging writing that successfully challenged powerful corporate agricultural interests in Iowa." Cullen, who earned a degree in journalism from the University of St. Thomas, spoke with MPR's Cathy Wurzer.

