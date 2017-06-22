 The Slants can trademark their name, but will this hurt civil rights? | KUOW News and Information
The Slants can trademark their name, but will this hurt civil rights?

By & Shane Mehling 1 hour ago
  • The Slants
    The Slants
    Courtesy of The Slants

Bill Radke speaks with Simon Tam of Portland band The Slants and Robert Chang, professor of law at the Seattle University School of Law, about the Supreme Court decision that allowed Tam's Asian-American band to trademark their name, which some argued was too offensive for the designation.

Tam explains how he feels this decision allows people to empower themselves against slurs and thinks this is a huge win for social justice.

Professor Chang disagrees with the SCOTUS decision, claiming that this could open the doors to discriminatory  trademarks that slip past civil rights laws. He also argues that trademarking names may in fact harm future social justice movements. 

