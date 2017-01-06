A silver lining on Macy's closure in downtown Minneapolis?

In three months, Macy's will close its downtown Minneapolis store for good.

It sold the iconic building on Nicollet Avenue to a private New York-based real estate developer, and they plan to turn it into a mix of offices and retail.

Some see Macy's closing as another example of how Nicollet Mall is foundering. But others see the possibilities for better business opportunities.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Bill Lindeke, who falls in the second camp. He writes about urban planning and design for MinnPost and serves on the St. Paul Planning Commission.

In three months, Macy's will close its downtown Minneapolis store for good.

It sold the iconic building on Nicollet Avenue to a private New York-based real estate developer, and they plan to turn it into a mix of offices and retail.

Some see Macy's closing as another example of how Nicollet Mall is foundering. But others see the possibilities for better business opportunities.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Bill Lindeke, who falls in the second camp. He writes about urban planning and design for MinnPost and serves on the St. Paul Planning Commission.

