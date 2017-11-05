Should Coal And Oil Continue To Move Through Spokane? Voters To Decide

Coal and oil trains pass through Spokane daily, but it’s up to voters to decide if that will continue. An initiative on the local ballot would prohibit coal and oil shipments by rail through specific areas of the city.

Proposition 2 would impose a $261 fine on every rail car carrying uncovered coal and some types of oil through Spokane.



Supporters believe safety is at the heart of the issue. Much of the crude oil that is shipped by rail and travels through Spokane is highly volatile. The Spokane Firefighter’s Union says if an oil train were to derail, that kind of accident could be devastating.

But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is against the initiative.

“I can tell you there some much more hazardous things that come across that rail,” Knezovich said. “If this were really about safety, it would be about everything. At least we can control a big fire. Chlorine, you can’t control where that’s going.”

Others contend the initiative is bad for business and would keep the city’s economy from growing. Some also question whether the initiative is legally defensible.

Spokane City Councilman Breean Beggs, an attorney, helped draft the language in the initiative and he says it is.

“Congress passed a law that says local jurisdictions can pass safety laws on trains if it’s a unique danger and not too burdensome,” Beggs said. “And the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that law.”

The Spokane City Council voted earlier this year to put the question to voters, rather than pass the law themselves.

