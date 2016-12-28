 Seven (unexpected) things I've learned from my transgender daughter | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
How To Be A Girl

Seven (unexpected) things I've learned from my transgender daughter

By Marlo Mack 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
How To Be A Girl
  • Marlo Mack

1) Fear is inevitable, and irrelevant

When your young son tells you he’s your daughter, you’ll imagine for her a lifetime of pain and tragedy, and you’ll be terrified, and you probably should be. But you will push blindly forward anyway, wielding love against the impossible, because that’s what your child needs you to do. So you do.

2) Gender matters, but I have no idea what it is

If a girl can wear anything she likes, and play sports and climb trees, and be a doctor or an astronaut or a senator…and if she can even have a “boy’s body,” what the heck is a girl? I honestly don’t know. But I do know this: It matters to me that I’m a girl. It matters to my daughter. And I bet your gender matters to you too.

3) Very young children already know very important things about themselves

Listen closely and they'll tell you. (And this goes for a thousand beautiful and vital things that have nothing to do with being transgender.)

4) Being different is hard

It’s easy to tell your child, “Be yourself, you’re special.” But your child doesn’t want to be special if it means they are a category of one. We ALL need a tribe.

5) Most people are cool

There will be those who won't accept you. You will lose people. But you will also be struck, again and again, by the fear-melting power of your thriving, happy child, and by how badly most people want to love you if you let them.

Credit Marlo

6) There is nothing new under the sun

Transgender people weren’t invented in California. They have existed in every society, in every era of human history. We just didn’t hear about them, because most of the time, they have had to hide from the rest of us.

7) Parenting a girl really isn't much different than parenting a boy

I should know, because I’ve done both with the same child. You change pronouns, pick out a new name, and buy a different set of clothes, but you still see before you the child who always was, and she is bigger than any gender: She is a person.

Marlo Mack is the creator of How to be a Girl, a podcast about daily life raising her transgender daughter. Produced in partnership with KUOW, it was recognized as one of the 50 best podcasts of 2016 by both The Atlantic and The Guardian.

Subscribe via iTunes, RSS or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
transgender
LGBTQ
kids and parenting

Related Content

How to be a (teen) girl

By Marlo Mack Dec 22, 2016

Life as a teenager can be challenging. All the pressures of school, figuring out who you are and your place in the world. It can be even more difficult if you’re a transgender teen. Marlo Mack has been thinking about this a lot lately. She’s a single mom of an eight-year-old trans daughter. Puberty is just a few years away. In this excerpt from her podcast “How to Be a Girl,” Mack explores what life will be like for her daughter as a teenager.

Advice to my daughter from a trans woman

By Marlo Mack Nov 9, 2016

There is far more acceptance today towards people who are transgender. Think of former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner or actress Laverne Cox. But there was a time when the world was far less tolerant. Marlo Mack  turns to an older transgender friend for advice about raising her trans daughter.

2016 Has Been A Mixed Bag For LGBT Politics

By Oct 30, 2016

At just about every Hillary Clinton campaign event this year, and much of last, you could find lots of rainbows and posters with the letters "LGBT" on them in the crowd. The average Hillary Clinton event has a healthy amount of gay, lesbian and transgender Clinton supporters in attendance.

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.