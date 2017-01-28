 Seattle's African American churches face a test of diversity | KUOW News and Information

Seattle's African American churches face a test of diversity

By & 1 hour ago
  • Carl Livingston, a professor at Seattle Central College and a pastor at Kingdom Christian Center in Federal Way.
    Carl Livingston, a professor at Seattle Central College and a pastor at Kingdom Christian Center in Federal Way.
    KUOW Photo/Katherine Banwell

Carl Livingston sees the troubles facing African American churches in Seattle as a test.

Livingston told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm that as the city has grown more expensive, congregations are surviving in part by cutting costs and seeking innovative ways to find income.


“They’re also having to open up to diversity,” he said. “It’s a test to see if we really believe in the diversity that we’ve advocated on behalf of the larger community.”

Livingston teaches political science at Seattle Central College. He also has preached at churches in Seattle’s Central Area and is pastor at Kingdom Christian Center in Federal Way.

That’s one of the cities where African-Americans who used to live in Seattle have moved, forced out by rising housing costs.

Livingston said that’s a far cry from 30 years ago, when pews in African-American churches in the Central District and elsewhere filled up every Sunday.

He said some churches that have survived have seen a drop in members of more than 50 percent since those days.

“That membership difference has a big impact on the role of the church in the schools, because we’ve been remedial sites, on the role of the church in the arts community, because we’ve done concerts and plays,” he said.

“And especially the difference of the African-American church in politics because they know that these were larger churches with a higher percentage of voters. They know we could go to the streets.”

He says black congregants would like to be back in Seattle. But that will depend on economic drivers, he said.

“I hope that the city of Seattle, its governmental leaders and others, will see the beauty and importance of reaching out to groups like African Americans,” he said. 

Tags: 
race and equity
race
religion and faith

Related Content

He said his race should be erased. Then he quietly preserved it.

By Jan 25, 2017
Relics collected or created by William Shelton, stored at the Hibulb Cultural Center
KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols/Posey Gruener

Wayne Williams struggles to tell the story, because of his health. He speaks in bursts, between coughing fits and gulps of orange juice. 


Trump Hotels might try to build the tallest building in Seattle

By Jan 25, 2017
A view of the Columbia Tower. Trump Hotels wanted to buy property near here and erect the tallest building in Seattle.
Flickr Photo/Antonio Campoy (CC BY 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/3eEJaw

Trump Hotels said this week that it plans to build a luxury hotel in Seattle, according to Bloomberg.

6 things to know about the immigrants Donald Trump wants to kick out

By & Jan 24, 2017
Immigration growth
KUOW Graphic/Kara McDermott

“We’re going to build a wall,” President Donald Trump said at his first White House press conference. Given the controversial talking point from his campaign is now a national promise, here are a few things worth knowing: