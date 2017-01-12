Seattle Lends A Hand To Plow Portland Out

Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency Wednesday and sought aid from an unlikely source as Portland digs out from historic snowfall.

The declaration, which goes to Gov. Kate Brown for approval, means the city may seek state funding to help cover the costs of the storm.

Wheeler says the Oregon Department of Transportation hasn’t been able to offer much additional help because ODOT is dealing with heavy snow in central Oregon that piled up to more than 8 feet on some roads and left some communities in total isolation.

So Wheeler asked Seattle if it had resources to spare.

“Starting this morning we’ll have eight plows from Seattle’s Department of Transportation. They are also providing us with three tree cutting crews to help us clear some of the roads where trees have come down,” Wheeler said.

“I’m delighted that Mayor Ed Murray was willing to help us out, and I’m sure someday we’ll be able to reciprocate.”

The full list of equipment and personnel on loan from Seattle includes four heavy duty and four light duty plows, an aerial lift for tree removal, a wood chipper, a chain saw crew truck, and 15 crew members.

The equipment from Seattle will add to Portland's existing fleet of roughly 45 plows, which are operating essentially around the clock.

The city is also experimenting with salting some of the city's high volume, high crash roads, including upper West Burnside Street, Terwilliger Boulevard, and Germantown Road.

The forecast isn’t calling for more snow, but temperatures in the Portland metro area are expected to remain below freezing through the weekend.

