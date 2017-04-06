Right 2 Dream Too Homeless Camp To Move Across Willamette River

A homeless camp in Portland’s Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood is moving. That announcement comes ahead of a deadline Friday to leave its current location.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Thursday that the camp known as Right To Dream Too will relocate to an area between the Moda Center and the Willamette River.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation owns the property.

The city’s announcement says the camp will have 60 days to make the move. It will be allowed to use the site near the Moda Center for up to two years.

A statement from the camp’s organizers said they’re cooperating with the move.

