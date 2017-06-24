 Release the Franken! The senator from SNL lets himself be funny again | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Release the Franken! The senator from SNL lets himself be funny again

By 26 minutes ago
  • Senator Al Franken's new book
    Senator Al Franken's new book
    Courtesy of The Hachette Book Group

It’s still a little hard to believe, but 17 years ago a comedian famous for his contributions to Saturday Night Live ran to become a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, and won, barely. At first it appeared he had lost, but after a recount and a protracted legal dispute, Senator Al Franken went to Washington. And not because he’s such a funny guy.

As he explains in his new book “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,” the man who spent most of his career cracking jokes always had a serious side, and a serious interest in politics. In a recent Seattle visit, Franken shared anecdotes about his life before politics, why he put being funny publicly on hold, his feelings about Senator Ted Cruz and President Donald Trump, and the state of the nation in general.

Senator Al Franken spoke with journalist Eli Sanders at Town Hall Seattle on June 16. Sonya Harris recorded their conversation.

Please note: This recording contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below:

Tags: 
books
politics
comedy
health care

Related Content

The honest eulogy Sherman Alexie didn't give his mom

By & Jun 12, 2017
Author and filmmaker Sherman Alexie waits with dancers backstage for his turn on stage as the keynote speaker at a celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, at Seattle's City Hall.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

In Sherman Alexie’s deeply personal memoir, “You Don't Have to Say You Love Me,” he tells the story of growing up as the son of Lillian Alexie on the Spokane Indian Reservation.

Republican health care bill problematic, says Washington's insurance chief

By Jun 22, 2017
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell smiles as he leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' health care bill Thursday, June 22, 2017.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Problematic.

That's how Washington's Insurance Commissioner describes the federal health care bill proposed by Republican Senators.