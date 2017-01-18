 Recycled rubber in artificial turf doesn't appear to cause cancer, state says | KUOW News and Information

Recycled rubber in artificial turf doesn't appear to cause cancer, state says

By 1 hour ago
  • Soccer ball on artificial truf
    Soccer ball on artificial truf
    Flickr Photo/Rupert Ganzer (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/mhyWMj

Washington state health officials say artificial turf that contains crumb rubber does not appear to cause cancer.

Crum rubber is commonly made from old tires.

In 2009, Amy Griffin, a coach for the University of Washington’s women's soccer team, became concerned that several goalies had developed blood cancers at around the same time.

She thought crumb rubber could be to blame and she started compiling a list of players who had developed cancer.

The list, which included 53 players from Washington, prompted an investigation by the state.

They looked at a number of the players identified by Griffin to see if they’d developed cancer at a higher rate than normal.

The state released their results on Wednesday.

Lauren Jenks, with the state department of health, said they found lower rates of cancer in the players they studied than they'd expect to see in the general population.

And even though their investigation didn't focus on the safety of crumb rubber, Jenks said the results are reassuring.

"If you're playing on the crumb rubber fields right now, it does not appear to be causing cancer,” she said.

“That's not carte blanche that it's totally safe, I think there are still limitations to what we know. But based on what we know, if you enjoy playing soccer you should continue playing soccer. We know for sure that physical activity and soccer are good for you."

The state's investigation was not designed to look at the causes of cancer in soccer players.

And Coach Amy Griffin says she still has concerns about the use of crumb rubber in artificial turf.

“The more I learn, the more worried I become. Just the mere fact that I know what's in it and I see it break down into dust so that when kids are on it all day the dust is actually sticking on their skin, they look like they're on a coal train, I just can't imagine that that's good for you.”

Studies to date have not shown a connection between crumb rubber and health risks. However, federal agencies say there are gaps in the research and they’re currently evaluating the possible impacts of the substance.

Washington state officials say if you play on crumb rubber, shower after playing and thoroughly clean any cuts or abrasions. They also recommend that people don’t ingest crumb rubber and that they remove their cleats outside so they don’t track recycle rubber into the house.

Tags: 
soccer

Related Content

Marijuana world: Maybe Attorney General Jeff Sessions won't be so bad

By Jan 14, 2017
Susan Gress says Sessions as AG is just the latest uncertainty for her business. Susan Gress says Jeff Sessions as attorney general is just the latest uncertainty for her business.
KUOW Photo/Amy Radil

For years, John Davis has helped produce Seattle Hempfest, a sprawling outdoor celebration of all things marijuana. 

How former slaves got, and lost, universal health care

By Jan 14, 2017
Author Daniel Dawes.
Brigitte Martin Mack

The Affordable Care Act will be seven years old this March if President-elect Trump and the Republican Congress haven't repealed it by then. 

Write a letter to a loved one before Trump is president

By Jan 14, 2017
Flickr photo by Bo ("call me Daniel") Gao. (CC BY-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/7KH9gD

To our listeners and readers:

On the eve of the Trump presidency, we will be publishing letters from you to a loved one. Would you join us?

You can love Trump or hate him. You can write three sentences or a thousand words. All we ask is that you speak from the heart. Some questions to get you thinking: 

*What is most important to you right now?

*What goes through your mind when you think about the next four years? 

*How do you believe your life will change with Trump as president?