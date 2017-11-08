 The Record: Wednesday, November 8, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

By KUOW Staff 1 hour ago

Election night was good for Democrats here in Washington and across the country. Our politics roundtable tells you what happened and what it means. We'll talk with Jenny Durkan, in the lead to be Seattle's next mayor. And state Republican Party chairman Susan Hutchison makes the case for why her party should be optimistic.

Then, you've heard about phony political ads circulating on social media. Well, it looks like they may have played a role in an important Washington state senate election. Geekwire's Monica Nickelsburg reports how suspicious Twitter accounts were deployed leading up to the vote.

Plus, is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in trouble over his name popping up in the recently leaked Paradise Papers? Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer explains. 

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Related Content

Election results: Durkan declared next Seattle mayor

By KUOW Staff 20 hours ago
Jenny Durkan waves to supporters after giving a speech on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at The Westin in Seattle.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

Update 11/8/2017, 4:15 p.m.

Jenny Durkan has won the race for Seattle mayor. 

She had a strong lead on opponent Cary Moon after initial results Tuesday night, and Moon did not make up ground after the latest results were posted Wednesday afternoon.

His fellow conservatives call him a 'green decoy.' Here's why | terrestrial

By & Ashley Ahearn Nov 7, 2017
When he's not bow hunting elk, Ty Stubblefield, an organizer with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, is fighting to protect public land - and it's cost him some friendships.
Courtesy of Ty Stubblefield

Ty Stubblefield self-identifies as a “red blooded conservative,” but he’s also an avid hunter who is frustrated with the Republican party’s efforts to transfer public lands out of federal control. So, he’s fighting back.