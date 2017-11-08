The Record: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Election night was good for Democrats here in Washington and across the country. Our politics roundtable tells you what happened and what it means. We'll talk with Jenny Durkan, in the lead to be Seattle's next mayor. And state Republican Party chairman Susan Hutchison makes the case for why her party should be optimistic.

Then, you've heard about phony political ads circulating on social media. Well, it looks like they may have played a role in an important Washington state senate election. Geekwire's Monica Nickelsburg reports how suspicious Twitter accounts were deployed leading up to the vote.

Plus, is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in trouble over his name popping up in the recently leaked Paradise Papers? Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer explains.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.