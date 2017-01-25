 The Record: Wednesday, Jan 25, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
The Record: Wednesday, Jan 25, Full Show

President Trump signed an executive order today to strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, that's a city that doesn't fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities. What does this mean for Seattle and other locally declared sanctuary cities? We'll ask US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.You'll also hear from Jayapal's predecessor. Former Congressman Jim McDermott is now teaching a University of Washington class about the new president's first 100 days. And you'll learn about the history of internment camps in World War 2 America.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories. 

