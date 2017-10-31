The Record: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Someone is sending letters with the names and addresses of supposed undocumented immigrants with criminal records to Burien residents ahead of a contentious city council race. Are the mailers accurate? Legal? Ethical? KUOW’s Liz Jones has reaction from Burien.

Nine women who work at the state capitol in Olympia tell KUOW they’ve been sexually harassed by legislators and lobbyists. We'll talk with KUOW’s Austin Jenkins, who co-reported the story with the News Tribune. And we’ll hear from one of the accusers, former state representative Jessyn Farrell.

And comedian John Hodgman is done with fake facts and fake news. Now he wants to tell you about real life, middle age, and sometimes not being funny.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.