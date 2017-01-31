 The Record: Tuesday, Jan 31, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
The Record: Tuesday, Jan 31, Full Show

By KUOW Staff 23 minutes ago
Washington State's Attorney General is suing President Donald Trump over the new immigration ban. How strong is our state's case? We'll ask our former Attorney General Republican Rob McKenna. Also, we know President Trump took executive action to speed up construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. We'll hear one young woman explain why the Standing Rock protests still represent a historic moment for Native Americans. And you'll meet an author who spent a month on micro doses of LSD.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories. 

Syrian refugee, 7 months pregnant. Flight to join Seattle family, cancelled.

By Jan 29, 2017
This Syrian mother does not know when her family will be reunited again. Click through for more photos taken by her 11-year-old daughter, Alaa.
This week was meant to be a reunion for the Al Halabi family. They’re Syrian refugees who live just south of Seattle. Two grown children, still in Turkey, were set to fly here Monday. One of them is almost seven months pregnant.  But the president’s immigration ban means they’ll remain separated indefinitely.


How an Arlington subdivision was returned to farmland

By 2 hours ago
Third-generation Arlington farmer Andrew Albert. Albert planted winter wheat around a power box that was meant to serve the housing development.
Farm becomes subdivision. It's an old story, and one that Arlington hay farmer Andrew Albert has seen a lot.

"Happens all the time. Land is farmed for generations, then one generation ends, the other takes over, and they have different ideas, and it's no longer a farm," Albert said.

2019: The year Seattle's traffic nightmare REALLY begins

By Jan 30, 2017
Drivers wait to cross Mercer Street
Traffic engineers have a nickname for the years 2019 to 2021, when a slew of new megaprojects will get underway in downtown Seattle around the same time. They call it “The Period of Maximum Constraint.” Translated into plainspeak, it means during those three years, we’ll be up the creek in a leaky canoe without a paddle.