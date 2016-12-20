The Record: Tuesday, Dec 20, Full Show

By now, we know who won the popular vote for President. And we know who won the Electoral vote for President. We also know it's not the same person. So does that mean it's time to ditch the Electoral College?

Also, how do you deal with sexism at work? If you're writer Jessica Bennett, you start a secret group with other women, develop a whole bunch of battle strategies, and then write a manual called "Feminist Fight Club."

And Long Beach, Washington's proximity to the ocean makes it a beautiful place and a very dangerous place if a tsunami hits. We'll learn how officials are trying to keep Long Beach residents safe by bringing the high ground to them.

Listen to the full show above or check out one of the stories: